Thor 5 | il regista di Mad Max - George Mille - dirigerà Chris Hemsworth nel sequel dedicato al dio del tuono?

(Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Probabilmente Taika Waititi non tornerà a dirigere un altro film diper i Marvel Studios dopo Love and Thunder. Saràr a portare avanti il franchise? Sebbene: Love and Thunder sia stato bocciato dalla critica, è stato comunque un successo al botteghino per i Marvel Studios, guadagnando 761 milioni di dollari in tutto il mondo a fronte di un budget di produzione di 250 milioni di dollari. Dopo aver diretto due filmdi fila, ilTaika Waititi ha dichiarato di aver probabilmente chiuso con il franchise, aprendo la porta a un altrose i Marvel Studios e Kevin Feige vorranno realizzare un altro film sul dio del, Taika Waititi: "Non ero interessato ai film di supereroi, ma ero povero" ...

Thor 5: il regista di Mad Max, George Miller, dirigerà Chris Hemsworth nel sequel dedicato al dio del tuono - thor 5: il regista di Mad Max, george Miller, dirigerà Chris Hemsworth nel sequel dedicato al dio del tuono - Probabilmente Taika Waititi non tornerà a dirigere un altro film di thor per i Marvel Studios dopo Love and Thunder. Sarà george Miller a portare avanti il franchise

George Miller: il regista di Furiosa potrebbe dirigere Chris Hemsworth in Thor 5 - george Miller: il regista di Furiosa potrebbe dirigere Chris Hemsworth in thor 5 - thor 5 non ha ancora un regista: potrebbe essere george Miller

George Miller dirigerebbe Thor 5 con Chris Hemsworth Il papà di Mad Max non dice no - george Miller dirigerebbe thor 5 con Chris Hemsworth Il papà di Mad Max non dice no - Miller, che ha diretto Chris Hemsworth nel suo nuovo film Furiosa: A Mad Max Story, qualche anno fa sfiorò i supereroi col suo famoso film Justice League.