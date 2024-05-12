Fonte : screenworld di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

Thor 5 | George Miller vorrebbe dirigere il film MCU con Chris Hemsworth

Thor 5: George Miller vorrebbe dirigere il film MCU con Chris Hemsworth (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) In una recente intervista, George Miller ha parlato della possibilità di dirigere il quinto film di Thor con Chris Hemsworth. Miller era molto incuriosito dall’idea, mettendo in chiaro che era assolutamente contento alla possibilità di lavorare di nuovo con Hemsworth. Il regista ha spiegato quanto sia bravo come interprete, quindi non sarebbe contrario a lavorare di nuovo con l’attore su qualsiasi progetto, che si tratti di Thor 5 o qualcos’altro. “Lavorerei con Chris su qualsiasi cosa. Lo farei davvero. È un attore meraviglioso. Possiede un’intera gamma di abilità“, ha spiegato Miller. “Voglio dire, devi essere atletico, fisicamente. Ma devi essere atletico anche emotivamente e ...
