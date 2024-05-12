Fonte : comingsoon di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

The Tunnel to Summer - the Exit of Goodbye - il trailer italiano dell' anime

The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes, il trailer italiano dell'anime (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Ecco il trailer italiano dell'anime The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes, in uscita evento per anime Factory il 10, 11 e 12 giugno. Adattamento della light novel di Mei Hachimoku, dallo studio CLAP.
