Sumatra - piove e cola lava | 37 morti

Sumatra, piove e cola lava: 37 morti (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) 20.40 Inondazioni e colate di lava fredda sull'isola indonesiana di Sumatra: almeno 37 morti e decine di feriti. Gli allagamenti sono stati causati dalle piogge monsoniche e dai torrenti di lava fredda e fango che sono scesi lungo le pendici del vulcano Monte Merapi. Interi villaggi di montagna sono stati spazzati via dalle acque che hanno sommerso case ed edifici. La lava fredda è una miscela di materiale vulcanico e di ciottoli che scorre lungo le pendici di un vulcano sotto la pioggia.
