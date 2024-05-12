Sumatra - piove e cola lava | 37 morti

Indonesia flash floods, landslides kill at least 37 - Indonesia flash floods, landslides kill at least 37 - Heavy rains and torrents of cold lava and mud flowing down a volcano's slopes on Indonesia's sumatra island triggered flash floods that killed at least 37 people and more than a dozen others were ...

Death toll in Indonesia's flash flood rises to 34 - Death toll in Indonesia's flash flood rises to 34 - The death toll from lava floods that struck Indonesia's West sumatra province on Saturday rose to 34, with at least five others missing, a senior official of the local disaster agency said on Sunday.

‘God, have mercy!’: Survivors recount horror of Indonesia flood - ‘God, have mercy!’: Survivors recount horror of Indonesia flood - Rina Devina was getting ready to go to sleep with her husband and two of her children at home on the Indonesian island of sumatra when she heard a thunderous noise and someone shouted "flash flood!" ...