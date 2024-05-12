Fonte : dilei di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

Safety Pin Dress 30 anni dopo | evoluzione del più scandaloso abito mai indossato

Safety Pin

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dilei©

Safety Pin Dress 30 anni dopo: evoluzione del più scandaloso abito mai indossato (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Dress to success dicono gli anglosassoni, ovvero “vestiti per il successo”. È la teoria secondo cui con il vestito giusto si può arrivare ovunque. E mai fu più vero che nel caso di Elizabeth Hurley che, da semisconosciuta modella e fidanzata di… si trasformò in una star di fama mondiale. Il merito è del mitico Safety Pin Dress di Versace, che quest’anno compie trent’anni ma non ha mai smesso di evolversi. Il primo Pin Dress della storia Fonte: Getty ImagesLa Conceptual Chic collection di Zara Rhodes, 1978 Facciamo un passo indietro. È il 1978 e, a Londra, è l’era del punk. Dei ribelli, degli anarchici, di coloro che non hanno paura di infrangere le regole, tutte le regole. E a loro si ispirò la futuristica stilista Zara Rhodes nella collezione che prese il nome di Conceptual Chic. A unire i diversi ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su dilei
Notizie su altre fonti: safety dress

Safety Pin Dress 30 anni dopo: evoluzione del più scandaloso abito mai indossato - safety Pin dress 30 anni dopo: evoluzione del più scandaloso abito mai indossato - Storia del safety Pin dress, che rese Elizabeth Hurley una star e consacrò il genio di Gianni Versace. Da allora sono trascorsi 30 anni ...

Revealed: Real reason Dutch Eurovision entrant Klein missed his penultimate dress rehearsal slot was because singer was 'involved in a physical confrontation with a ... - Revealed: Real reason Dutch Eurovision entrant Klein missed his penultimate dress rehearsal slot was because singer was 'involved in a physical confrontation with a ... - The real possible reason Dutch Eurovision entrant Joost Klein (pictured) missed his penultimate dress rehearsal slot has been revealed.

Netherlands goes to WAR with Eurovision: Dutch TV quits show and says it will NOT hand out points in protest after their contestant Joost Klein was axed - Netherlands goes to WAR with Eurovision: Dutch TV quits show and says it will NOT hand out points in protest after their contestant Joost Klein was axed - Organiser the European Broadcasting Union said a complaint had been made by a 'female member of the production crew' against Dutch rapper Joost Klein.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.