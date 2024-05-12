Fonte : newsnosh di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

Recensione dello smartwatch Amazfit Active | Scienza in diretta

Recensione dello

Recensione dello smartwatch Amazfit Active | Scienza in diretta (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Recensione dello smartwatch Amazfit Active Amazfit Active è il nuovo arrivato nella famiglia dei fitness tracker economici di Amazfit e si distingue per la sua leggerezza e le numerose funzionalità offerte. Con un’autonomia della batteria di 30 giorni e un prezzo inferiore ai 150 dollari, questo smartwatch GPS sembra offrire molto. Il fitness tracker Amazfit Active si rivela molto potente, misurando passi, frequenza cardiaca, temperatura corporea, ossigeno nel sangue, frequenza respiratoria, qualità del sonno, livello di stress e supportando il monitoraggio di 120 attività sportive, con l’aggiunta di app di coaching basate sull’intelligenza artificiale. Dopo aver testato l’Amazfit ...
