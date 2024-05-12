Fonte : gqitalia di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

Le Puma Forever Black sono le prime sneaker di Skepta dopo l' addio a Nike

Puma Forever

Le Puma Forever Black sono le prime sneaker di Skepta dopo l'addio a Nike (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Nel 2022, Skepta aveva annunciato in modo inaspettato il suo abbandono di Nike per unirsi a Puma. E ora, dopo due anni, possiamo finalmente vedere la sua prima sneaker con il marchio tedesco di abbigliamento sportivo: la Skepta x Puma Forever Black. Skepta x Puma Forever Black PumaDurante la sua collaborazione con lo Swoosh, l'artista grime britannico ha lavorato su sette scarpe da ginnastica. sono state tutte uscite importanti (la sua Air Max 97 è ancora oggi un pezzo forte), ma ciò che distingue la Forever è il fatto che si tratta di una silhouette originale, progettata da zero da Skepta. Presentata ...
