Fonte : ilnapolista di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

L’Arsenal batte lo United e tiene viva la corsa al titolo in Premier League

L’Arsenal batte

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilnapolista©

L’Arsenal batte lo United e tiene viva la corsa al titolo in Premier League (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) All’Old Trafford L’Arsenal batte il Manchester United per 0-1 e tiene vive le speranze di vincere la Premier League. Adesso la squadra di Arteta è prima in classifica a +1 sul City che però ha una partita da recuperare. Nulla è ancora scritto, sarà tutto deciso alle battute finali. Intano il Manchester United continua a non passarsela bene. Per la squadra di Ten Hag si tratta della quattordicesima sconfitta stagionale. Allo United non resta che sperare di poter battere il City in finale di Fa Cup per cercare di rendere quantomeno dignitoso il finale di stagione. Prestazione timorosa delL’Arsenal, ma in questa fase contano i risultati Il commento del “Telegraph“: Questa è stata una prestazione ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolista
Notizie su altre fonti: l’arsenal batte

Premier League, il Manchester City batte il Fulham. PRESSIONE sull'Arsenal: adesso Guardiola è a +2 - Premier League, il Manchester City batte con un poker il Fulham e vola a +2 sull'Arsenal volando ... staccando così l'Arsenal di due ...

Premier League: il Liverpool vince e tiene accesa la speranza; il Brighton torna a sorridere - ... De Zerbi batte l'Aston Villa A due giornate dal termine il ...(che dice addio alla Champions League) e rimangono a - 5 dall'Arsenal ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.