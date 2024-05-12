L’Arsenal batte lo United e tiene viva la corsa al titolo in Premier League

- Premier League - il Manchester City batte il Fulham. PRESSIONE sull’Arsenal : adesso Guardiola è a +2
Premier League, il Manchester City batte con un poker il Fulham e vola a +2 sull’Arsenal volando sempre di più verso il titolo Lotta ancora aperta in Premier League dove il Manchester City ha ottenuto oggi un 4-0 ai danni del Fulham, staccando così ...
- Premier League - il Manchester City batte il Fulham. DISTACCO dall’Arsenal DECISIVO per il titolo
Premier League, il Manchester City batte con un poker il Fulham e vola a +2 sull’Arsenal volando sempre di più verso il titolo Lotta ancora aperta in Premier League dove il Manchester City sta sempre più volando verso il titolo, soprattutto dopo il ...
- Il City batte il Nottingham e risponde all’Arsenal : la Premier League va verso una corsa a 2?
Basta un gol per tempo al Manchester City per sbrigare la pratica Nottingham. Gli ‘Sky Blue’ rispondono al successo dell’Arsenal nel derby di Londra contro il Tottenham con un netto 0-2 che permette non solo di accorciare le distanze a -1, ma anche ...
Premier League, il Manchester City batte il Fulham. PRESSIONE sull'Arsenal: adesso Guardiola è a +2 - Premier League, il Manchester City batte con un poker il Fulham e vola a +2 sull'Arsenal volando ... staccando così l'Arsenal di due ...
Premier League: il Liverpool vince e tiene accesa la speranza; il Brighton torna a sorridere - ... De Zerbi batte l'Aston Villa A due giornate dal termine il ...(che dice addio alla Champions League) e rimangono a - 5 dall'Arsenal ...