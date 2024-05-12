L’Arsenal batte lo United e tiene viva la corsa al titolo in Premier League

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilnapolista

(Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) All’Old Traffordil Manchesterper 0-1 evive le speranze di vincere la. Adesso la squadra di Arteta è prima in classifica a +1 sul City che però ha una partita da recuperare. Nulla è ancora scritto, sarà tutto deciso alle battute finali. Intano il Manchestercontinua a non passarsela bene. Per la squadra di Ten Hag si tratta della quattordicesima sconfitta stagionale. Allonon resta che sperare di poterre il City in finale di Fa Cup per cercare di rendere quantomeno dignitoso il finale di stagione. Prestazione timorosa del, ma in questa fase contano i risultati Il commento del “Telegraph“: Questa è stata una prestazione ...