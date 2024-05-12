Fonte : sportface di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks oggi in tv | canale - orario e diretta streaming gara-4 NBA Playoffs 2024

Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks oggi in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming gara-4 NBA Playoffs 2024 (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv Indiana Pacers-New York Knicks, gara-4 del secondo turno dei Playoff NBA 2023/2024. Nelle prime tre gare della serie il fattore campo è sempre stato rispettato e i Pacers si augurano che accada lo stesso in gara-4. Indiana partirà ampiamente favorita secondo i bookmakers, ma guai a sottovalutare Brunson e compagni, che stanno vivendo una grande stagione e vogliono continuare a far bene. La palla a due è prevista oggi, domenica 12 maggio, alle 21:30 ore italiane. Di seguito, le informazioni per seguire in diretta Indiana-New York dei playoff Nba. IL TABELLONE ...
