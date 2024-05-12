Fonte : movieplayer di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

Blood of Zeus 2 - la recensione | l' epopea di animare ancora i miti greci

Blood Zeus

Blood of Zeus 2, la recensione: l'epopea di animare (ancora) i miti greci (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Torna su Netflix la serie animata ispirata alla mitologia greca: la seconda stagione di Blood of Zeus nasce sotto il segno della guerra e della vendetta. Come prosegue la storia di Heron? Scopritelo con la nostra recensione. Inchinatevi di fronte a Zeus e alla sua stirpe: Blood of Zeus, l'acclamata serie anime di Netflix, è tornata con la sua seconda stagione. Ma qualcuno non è più disposto a seguire ancora le spietate regole della mitologia greca. Nel vasto universo reinterpretato da Charley e Vlas Parlapanides, trovano spazio nuovi personaggi, nuovi intrighi e tradimenti nella trama già tortuosa tracciata nel corso della prima stagione. Dopo il suo debutto tre anni fa, in cui Blood of Zeus si è fatta notare per la sua animazione di ...
