Blood of Zeus 2, la recensione: l'epopea di animare (ancora) i miti greci - blood of zeus 2, la recensione: l'epopea di animare (ancora) i miti greci - Ancora una volta, blood of zeus sonda il cuore della mitologia greca, scava e rimescola nella teogonia classica attingendo con grande consapevolezza e maestria, donandole una narrazione moderna e ...

Star Trek: Discovery Is Ending Soon, And L'ak Actor Elias Toufexis Told Us Why He Thinks The Show 'Wraps Up Really Nicely' - Star Trek: Discovery Is Ending Soon, And L'ak Actor Elias Toufexis Told Us Why He Thinks The Show 'Wraps Up Really Nicely' - In addition getting his thoughts on the big L’ak twist that “Erigah” delivered, I asked Toufexis, who also voices Seraphim in Netflix’s blood of zeus, if he’d seen Star Trek: Discovery ’s ending yet, ...

Netflix’s Best Returning Show Debuts With Perfect 100% Critic And Audience Scores - Netflix’s Best Returning Show Debuts With Perfect 100% Critic And Audience Scores - The best new show to hit Netflix in a while has arrived with perfect scores from critics, and you really should give it a shot.