Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

Angel Reese è il nuovo volto campagna Good America per l’inclusività e la femminilità

Angel Reese

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Angel Reese è il nuovo volto campagna Good America per l’inclusività e la femminilità (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Pochi giorni dopo il debutto di Angel Reese al Met Gala del 2024, l’atleta continua a stare tra i due mondi: quello della moda e quello dello sport. Angel Reese e la nuova campagna Good America: “Sì all’inclusività nel mondo dello sport femminile” Angel Reese, giocatrice delle Chicago Sky, è protagonista di una campagna Good American per i nuovi jeans Long Inseam del marchio. “Angel Reese è l’incarnazione di tutto ciò che Good American rappresenta: feroce, sicura di sé e libera di essere se stessa”, ha dichiarato la co-fondatrice e CEO Emma Grede in un comunicato. “È stata una forza ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: reese angel

The WNBA Launches Charter Flight Program To Be Operated By Delta Air Lines - The WNBA Launches Charter Flight Program To Be Operated By Delta Air Lines - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will transport the majority of professional players from the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) through its charter operations this year. The flight program, ...

Sky make decisive roster move on rookie - Sky make decisive roster move on rookie - The Chicago Sky have made a decisive roster move on undrafted rookie Taya Reimer ahead of the start of the 2024 WNBA season.

WNBA rides wave of popularity, and Caitlin Clark makes it a 'tsunami' - WNBA rides wave of popularity, and Caitlin Clark makes it a 'tsunami' - The Lynx start their season on Tuesday, and the WNBA is expanding and having record ticket sales. Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark has brought an instant buzz to the WNBA this season, with ticket ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.