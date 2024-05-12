Fonte : zonawrestling di 12 mag 2024 whatsapp

AEW | Willow Nightingale difenderà il Titolo TBS a STARDOM Flashing Champions

AEW: Willow Nightingale difenderà il Titolo TBS a STARDOM Flashing Champions (Di domenica 12 maggio 2024) Questa notte a Collision su TBS e Triller TV, è stato confermato che Willow Nightingale difenderà il Titolo TBS contro Tam Nakano a STARDOM Flashing Champions 2024, il prossimo evento della compagnia di Joshi Puroresu. In vista del suo incontro con Mercedes Moné a Las Vegas, Willow cercherà di difendere il suo Titolo in Giappone, affrontando una delle stelle più decorate di STARDOM. Tam Nakano avrà l’opportunità di aggiungere alla sua già ricca collezione di titoli, sia individuali che di squadra, il Titolo AEW. Riuscirà a compiere questa impresa sabato a Yokohama? STARDOM Flashing Champions 2024 si terrà sabato 18 maggio presso il Yokohama ...
