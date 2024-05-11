Fonte : sport.periodicodaily di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

West Ham United vs Luton Town – probabili formazioni

West Ham

West Ham United vs Luton Town – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Sull’orlo della retrocessione in Championship, il destino del Luton Town potrebbe essere segnato quando sabato 11 maggio pomeriggio si recherà al London Stadium per affrontare il West Ham United. Gli Hatters sono a tre punti dalla salvezza in vista della penultima partita di Premier League della stagione, mentre gli Irons, fuori forma, stanno pianificando la vita senza David Moyes. Il calcio di inizio di West Ham United vs Luton Town è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita West Ham United vs Luton Town a che punto sono le due squadre West Ham United Meno di un anno dopo aver guidato il West Ham a uno storico trionfo ...
