Fonte : justcalcio di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

West Ham – Luton Town 3-1 | Hatters sull’orlo del baratro dopo la ripresa del secondo tempo

West Ham – Luton Town 3-1: Hatters sull’orlo del baratro dopo la ripresa del secondo tempo (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Le speranze del Luton Town di evitare la retrocessione dalla Premier League sono quasi finite dopo aver sprecato un vantaggio per 1-0 nella sconfitta per 3-1 contro il West Ham al London Stadium sabato. Nell’ultima partita casalinga sotto la guida dell’allenatore uscente David Moyes, gli Hammers sono rimasti in svantaggio su un colpo di testa di Albert Sambi Lokonga, mentre la squadra di Rob Edwards cercava di raggiungere il livello del Nottingham Forest, 17 ° posto. Tuttavia, i buoni piazzamenti nel secondo tempo di James Ward-Prowse e Tomas Soucek hanno cambiato la situazione, mentre l’adolescente George Earthy ha segnato il suo ritorno da un infortunio alla testa con il suo primo gol in Premier League. Mentre Moyes ha ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Notizie su altre fonti: west luton

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Boly and Mudryk net in lively first half - Nottingham Forest v Chelsea LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Boly and Mudryk net in lively first half - Nottingham Forest play host to Chelsea this evening in a Premier League clash that will have consequences at both the top and bottom of the table.Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest side failed in their ...

Manchester City Close In On Premier League Title, Burnley FC Relegated - Manchester City Close In On Premier League Title, Burnley FC Relegated - Manchester City closed in on a fourth consecutive Premier League title by thrashing Fulham 4-0 on Saturday, while Burnley were relegated from the top flight after a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

West Ham Deal Hammer Blow To Luton’s Survival Hopes With Win - west Ham Deal Hammer Blow To luton’s Survival Hopes With Win - A fine second half performance saw west Ham earn a 3-1 win against struggling luton Town at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, crowned by a ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.