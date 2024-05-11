Triathlon - Morgan Pearson vince la tappa di Yokohama delle World Seri - Gianluca Pozzatti 18

(Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Sono andate in scena le prove elite della attesissimadi(Giappone)es 2024. La gara maschile ha visto il successo dello statunitensecon il tempo complessivo di 1:42.05 con appena 7 secondi di vantaggio sull’australiano Matthew Hauser, mentre completa il podio il suo connazionale Luke Wilian a 15. Quarta posizione al traguardo per il francese Léo Bergere che manca il podio con un distacco di 21 secondi dalla vetta, quinta per il canadese Charles Paquet a 25, quindi è sesto il belga Marten van Riel a 29. Settima posizione per il giapponese Kenji Nener a 31 secondi da, ottava per il brasiliano Miguel Hidalgo a 33, quindi nona per il francesent Luis a ...

Triathlon-Periault, Pearson clinch golds in Yokohama - triathlon-Periault, Pearson clinch golds in Yokohama - France's Leonie Periault won the second World triathlon Championship Series gold of her career while American morgan Pearson won his first in the men's event in Yokohama on Saturday. Periault, 29, ...

WTCS Yokohama 2024 men’s results: American Morgan Pearson gets first WTCS win - WTCS Yokohama 2024 men’s results: American morgan Pearson gets first WTCS win - Over the first lap of the run, it was recent Wollongong World triathlon Cup winner Luke Willian who made the first move, as the Australian, joined by Jelle Geens and Schomburg, broke away and opened ...