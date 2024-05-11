SmackDown 10 05 2024 Champion vs Champion

(Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Bentornati amici di Zona Wrestling nel consueto appuntamento con il report di. Anche per lo show blu è tempo di pensare al King & Queen Of The Ring e così come per Raw anche qui avremo diversi ed interessantissimi match del torneo, ma non solo. Direi quindi di non perdere altro tempo e immergiamoci subito nello show. PROMO: Nick Aldis introduce l’Undisputed WWECody Rhodes, il campione arriva con Aldis che gli fa i complimenti per la vittoria contro AJ Styles in quel di Backlash ed è pronto a svelare il suo prossimo sfidante. Arriva lo U.S.Logan Paul che sembra essere il candidato numero 1, ma Cody non sembra molto convinto e dice a Logan che per essere un campione serve ben più di ciò che sta facendo con la cintura a stelle e strisce. The Maverick non ci sta ...

Cody Rhodes Finds Out His New Opponent For King Of The Ring; Check Latest Results From WWE SmackDown - Cody Rhodes Finds Out His New Opponent For King Of The Ring; Check Latest Results From WWE smackdown - Cody Rhodes has been told about his latest challenger while Randy Orton has beaten AJ Styles in King of the Ring first round. Here are the results of all the fights on the latest episode of WWE ...

La WWE trova il nuovo sfidante al titolo mondiale di Cody Rhodes - La WWE trova il nuovo sfidante al titolo mondiale di Cody Rhodes - Durante la puntata di smackdown di questa notte, il general manager Nick Aldis rivela all'American Nightmare il suo prossimo sfidante per il ppv arabo della compagnia ...

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes Speaks, King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Matches - WWE Friday Night smackdown Results: Cody Rhodes Speaks, King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Matches - smackdown is coming at you live and tonight's show will feature more King and Queen of the Ring 2024 matches. The tournaments got started this ...