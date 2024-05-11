Rodgers risponde al fuoco su Sutton dopo che Hoops si avvicina al titolo

Rodgers hits back at criticism as Rangers triumph puts Celtic on brink of title - rodgers hits back at criticism as Rangers triumph puts Celtic on brink of title - Brendan rodgers hit back at his critics after Celtic overcame Rangers to put one hand on the Scottish Premiership title, with the Bhoys manager suggesting he had been treated “like a novice”. rodgers’ ...
Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Rodgers Hits Back As Hoops Put One Hand On Scottish Premiership Trophy - Celtic 2-1 Rangers: rodgers Hits Back As Hoops Put One Hand On Scottish Premiership Trophy - rodgers and Celtic's celebrations could start sooner than Wednesday, if Rangers fail to beat Dundee the day before. Another title would mark Celtic's 54th Scottish Premiership trophy and their 12th in ...
Celtic not 'perfect' but 'in touching distance' of title - Celtic not 'perfect' but 'in touching distance' of title - Celtic manager Brendan rodgers says his side are in "touching distance" of the title despite their season being far from "perfect".