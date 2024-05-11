Fonte : justcalcio di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

Rodgers risponde al fuoco su Sutton dopo che Hoops si avvicina al titolo

Rodgers risponde al fuoco su Sutton dopo che Hoops si avvicina al titolo (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) 2024-05-11 18:23:23 Giorni caldissimi in redazione! Brendan Rodgers ha preso di mira Chris Sutton dopo che il Celtic ha eliminato i Rangers per portarsi a un punto dal titolo della Premiership scozzese. Gli Hoops hanno vinto un vibrante derby dell’Old Firm per 2-1 portandosi a sei punti di vantaggio sui loro rivali di Glasgow a due partite dalla fine. Dai un’occhiata alle nostre altre storie qui:Erik ten Hag non è preoccupato per il licenziamento del Manchester UnitedGuardiola felice dopo la crociera del City al Fulham per organizzare la settimana crucialeLizarazu difende Mbappe sotto tiro Il punteggio racconta una frazione della storia di un incontro tipicamente ad alto numero di ottani che ha preso vita alla fine del primo tempo. Un gol di Matt O’Riley e un autogol di John ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Notizie su altre fonti: rodgers sutton

Rodgers hits back at criticism as Rangers triumph puts Celtic on brink of title - rodgers hits back at criticism as Rangers triumph puts Celtic on brink of title - Brendan rodgers hit back at his critics after Celtic overcame Rangers to put one hand on the Scottish Premiership title, with the Bhoys manager suggesting he had been treated “like a novice”. rodgers’ ...

Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Rodgers Hits Back As Hoops Put One Hand On Scottish Premiership Trophy - Celtic 2-1 Rangers: rodgers Hits Back As Hoops Put One Hand On Scottish Premiership Trophy - rodgers and Celtic's celebrations could start sooner than Wednesday, if Rangers fail to beat Dundee the day before. Another title would mark Celtic's 54th Scottish Premiership trophy and their 12th in ...

Celtic not 'perfect' but 'in touching distance' of title - Celtic not 'perfect' but 'in touching distance' of title - Celtic manager Brendan rodgers says his side are in "touching distance" of the title despite their season being far from "perfect".

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.