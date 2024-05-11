Fonte : gamerbrain di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

Pragmata | Dusk Golem svela la trama della nuova IP di Capcom

Pragmata Dusk

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gamerbrain©

Pragmata: Dusk Golem svela la trama della nuova IP di Capcom (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) L’attesa per Pragmata di Capcom ha rappresentato un lungo e tortuoso viaggio per i fan, con un rinvio a tempo indeterminato che ha gettato un’ombra di incertezza sul destino di questo enigmatico titolo. Ma finalmente, qualche luce comincia a filtrare attraverso le parole di Dusk Golem, un rinomato insider che ha gettato uno sguardo sulla trama del gioco. Nuovi dettagli su Pragmata Dusk Golem, noto soprattutto per le sue anticipazioni riguardanti Capcom, ha condiviso alcuni dettagli sulla storia di Pragmata. Sembrerebbe che il gioco sia un’avventura action con una forte componente narrativa, un mix intrigante che ha catturato l’attenzione dei giocatori. Secondo quanto rivelato da Dusk ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
Notizie su altre fonti: pragmata capcom

Pragmata: Dusk Golem svela la trama della nuova IP di Capcom - pragmata: Dusk Golem svela la trama della nuova IP di capcom - L’attesa per pragmata di capcom ha rappresentato un lungo e tortuoso viaggio per i fan, con un rinvio a tempo indeterminato che ha gettato un’ombra di ...

Capcom Drops Video Of Akuma Obliterating Opponent In Street Fighter VI - capcom Drops Video Of Akuma Obliterating Opponent In Street Fighter VI - Street Fighter 6 is about to get Akuma, and that means fans will get to use the Raging Demon at will, just like in a new clip from ...

Capcom Insider Shares Pragmata Story Details - capcom Insider Shares pragmata Story Details - There is no shortage of rumors and insider information surfacing online. Some of these insiders are more credible than others. For instance, Dusk Golem has had a strong track record in the past for ...

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.