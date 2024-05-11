Keane scuoterà il Manchester United? Casemiro assalito

- Manchester City - Guardiola difende Haaland dopo le critiche di Roy Keane
In Inghilterra hanno fatto discutere i commenti di Roy Keane, che ha definito il livello di Erving Haaland contro l’Arsenal “così scarso che sembrava quasi un giocatore di League Two”. Ieri è arrivata anche la rispsota di Pep Guardiola, che come ...
- Il futuro del Manchester United di Erik ten Hag valutato da Gary Neville e Roy Keane
Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: La posizione di Erik ten Hag al Manchester United è sotto esame attento dopo la sconfitta nel derby di domenica contro il Manchester City – e le leggende del club Gary Neville e Roy Keane hanno dato la loro ...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made Kylian Mbappe Manchester United transfer stance clear - Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already made Kylian Mbappe manchester United transfer stance clear - The Paris Saint-Germain star will leave the French giants this summer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not interested in bringing him to Old Trafford ...
Man City: Haaland debunks Keane, McCoist criticism after ‘League Two’ jibe – ‘not my job’ - Man City: Haaland debunks keane, McCoist criticism after ‘League Two’ jibe – ‘not my job’ - manchester City forward Erling Haaland has responded to criticism from Roy keane and Ally McCoist, insisting it's ...
‘Don’t get all excited’ – Roy Keane snaps at Ian Wright in heated row following Crystal Palace’s win over Manchester United - ‘Don’t get all excited’ – Roy keane snaps at Ian Wright in heated row following Crystal Palace’s win over manchester United - Roy keane and Ian Wright were embroiled in a heated exchange as the duo clashed over Crystal Palace’s recent dismantling of manchester United. A Michael Olise brace, topped off by some ...