Il Boss e Born in U.S.A.: il vinile celebrativo (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Il Boss e Born in U.S.A.: arriva il vinile celebrativo. il 40° anniversario dell’album capolavoro del Boss. La Sony Music prepara l’uscita per il 14 giugno con una nuova edizione speciale dell’album in vinile colorato con un packaging ampliato. Il Boss e Born in U.S.A.: è veramente l’album capolavoro del Boss? Pubblicato il 4 giugno 1984, Born in the U.S.A. ha raggiunto il record imbattuto di 7 singoli della tracklist dell’album nella Top Ten Singoli. Ha venduto 17 milioni di copie catturando perfettamente lo zeitgeist della cultura pop definendo una generazione. Il tour di Springsteen e la E Street Band Born in the U.S.A. ha incluso 156 live sold-out in tutto il mondo. Brani come Dancing In ...
