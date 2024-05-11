Fonte : zonawrestling di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

ICW | Info & Card finale Vendetta 2024

ICW Info

ICW: Info & Card finale “Vendetta 2024” (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Le Info e la Card finale di “Vendetta 2024”, in programma Sabato 11 Maggio a Figino Serenza (CO): ICW Vendetta 2024Sabato 11 Maggio – Figino Serenza (CO)Figino Sport Village – Via Colombo 3 Inizio Show Ore 20.30 – Biglietti Online QUI Titolo Interregionale ICWMachete (c) Vs Luke Strike 5-Way MatchMr. Farenheit Vs Nick Freddi Vs Sirio Vs R1 (al debutto in Italia) Vs Zoom Six Man Intergender MatchQueen Maya, Dante e Matt Mahoney Vs Pamela, Pedro e Kaos Il Distruttore Dave Atlas Vs Jesse Jones Doblone Vs Alex Flow Charlie Kid Vs Smiley Vegas Mr. Excellent Vs Eron Sky
