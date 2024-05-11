Fonte : sportface di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

Highlights e gol Fulham-Manchester City 0-4 - Premier League 2023 2024

Highlights e gol Fulham-Manchester City 0-4, Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Il VIDEO con Highlights e gol di Fulham-Manchester City 0-4, match valido per la trentasettesima giornata della Premier League 2023/2024. A Craven Cottage è tutto facile per gli uomini di Guardiola, che passano in vantaggio con Gvardiol già al 13? e poi archiviano la pratica con Foden e ancora di Gvardiol nel secondo tempo. Il poker arriva in pieno recupero, con il rigore trasformato da Alvarez. Con questa vittoria i Citizens tornano a +2 sull’Arsenal quando entrambe le squadre hanno ancora due partite da disputare. Highlights E GOL Fulham-Manchester City SportFace.
