Eventi del China Brand Day 2024 in corso a Shanghai (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Shanghai, 11 mag – (Xinhua) – Gli Eventi del China Brand Day 2024 hanno preso il via ieri a Shanghai, mentre il Paese prosegue i suoi sforzi per promuovere il Brand building. Agenzia Xinhua
