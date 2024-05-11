Fonte : calcionews24 di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

Celtic Rangers - biancoverdi a +6 | Lundstram regala il DERBY!

Celtic Rangers

Celtic Rangers, biancoverdi a +6: Lundstram regala il DERBY! (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Il Celtic batte 2-1 i Rangers nel DERBY che può aver chiudo il titolo in terra scozzese: succede tutto nel primo tempo Termina il DERBY di Glasgow tra Celtic e Rangers e probabilmente anche il discorso titolo. I biancoverdi vincono 2-1 e volano a +6 dai rossoblu secondi in classifica. Mancano solo più due giornate.
