Bug zero-day di Google Chrome | E’ IMPORTANTE AGGIORNARE SUBITO il browser

Google Chrome users, here’s why you need to update your browser urgently - Google chrome users, here’s why you need to update your browser urgently - Google has released an urgent security update for its chrome browser. The fix is available for chrome on Mac, Windows and Linux.

Google Patches the Fifth Zero-Day Exploit in Chrome - Google Patches the Fifth zero-day Exploit in chrome - Google has identified and patched a fifth vulnerability in chrome this year. CVE-2024-4671 is a "user after free" vulnerability in the browser's Visuals ...

Google Chrome gets a patch for actively exploited zero-day vulnerability - Google chrome gets a patch for actively exploited zero-day vulnerability - Details of the use-after-free memory vulnerability were not publicly released, but Google says it’s aware an exploit for the bug exists.