Bug zero-day di Google Chrome : E’ IMPORTANTE AGGIORNARE SUBITO il browser (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Bug zero-day di Google Chrome : IMPORTANTE AGGIORNARE SUBITO il browserGoogle ha rilasciato un aggiornamento di sicurezza urgente per correggere una serie di vulnerabilità nel browser Chrome, inclusa una vulnerabilità zero-day (CVE-2024-4671) che viene attivamente sfruttata dagli attaccanti. Vi consigliamo di AGGIORNARE SUBITO Google Chrome con questa procedura. DA COMPUTER : ecco come AGGIORNARE Google Chrome Aprire questo link : Chrome://settings/help oppure dal menu in alto a destra con i “tre puntini” –> GUIDA —> INFORMAZIONI SU Google ...
