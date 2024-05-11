Fonte : iodonna di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

Arriva sul nostro set felice di tornare a lavoro | è il primo shooting dopo il parto della secondogenita Charlotte Lo fa con noi e un beauty brand che ha nel cuore - Prada Beauty

Arriva sul nostro set felice di tornare a lavoro: è il primo shooting dopo il parto della secondogenita Charlotte. Lo fa con noi e un beauty brand che ha nel cuore, Prada Beauty (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) À l’italienne. Francese ma italianissima: così si sente Gabrielle Caunesil, modella, imprenditrice (ha fondato nel 2019 il suo brand di abbigliamento La Semaine Paris). Mamma di due, Romeo, tre anni, e Charlotte, cha ha soli tre mesi, sono i suoi orgogli più preziosi, visto il difficile percorso che ha preceduto la sua maternità. Arriva sul nostro set felice di tornare a lavoro: è il primo shooting dopo il secondo parto. Lo fa per noi e un Beauty brand che ha nel cuore, Prada Beauty. «Una maison nata dall’estro di una donna che rappresenta una femminilità, quella ...
