Fonte : movieplayer di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Peacemaker 2 | James Gunn svela l' arrivo di Frank Grillo nel cast

Peacemaker James

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Peacemaker 2: James Gunn svela l'arrivo di Frank Grillo nel cast (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Nel cast della stagione 2 della serie Peacemaker, come confermato anche da James Gunn, ci sarà anche l'attore Frank Grillo. Le riprese della stagione 2 della serie Peacemaker sono attualmente in corso e nel cast dei nuovi episodi ci sarà anche Frank Grillo. Ad annunciarlo è stato il regista James Gunn con un post condiviso sui social in cui l'attore è ritratto in due divertenti foto scattate dal filmmaker. L'annuncio sui social James Gunn ha scritto online: "Sono felice di annunciare che il grandioso Frank Grillo riprenderà il ruolo di Rick Flag Sr, la parte che interpreterà prima in versione animata in Creature ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: peacemaker frank

Peacemaker Season 2 Adds Frank Grillo, Reprising His Creature Commando Role - peacemaker Season 2 Adds frank Grillo, Reprising His Creature Commando Role - Announced by peacemaker creator and DC Studios co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn on the social media network Threads, Gunn revealed that Grillo will reprise his role as Rick Flag Sr. in the show's ...

Peacemaker 2: James Gunn svela l'arrivo di Frank Grillo nel cast - peacemaker 2: James Gunn svela l'arrivo di frank Grillo nel cast - Nel cast della stagione 2 della serie peacemaker, come confermato anche da James Gunn, ci sarà anche l'attore frank Grillo.

James Gunn confirms Frank Grillo will reprise Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2 - James Gunn confirms frank Grillo will reprise Rick Flag Sr. in peacemaker Season 2 - With its connections to James Gunn's DC Universe, peacemaker Season 2 is looking to further bridge itself to this new world as it bring a character from the DCU's first animated series to live-action.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.