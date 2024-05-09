Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiesta

(Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) ??? ??, ?? ???? “??????????? ??????”, ?????????? ??????????? ??????????? ? ???? ??. ?? ????????? ? ?????? ????? ????????? ???????? ? ???????? “?????? ???? ???????????? ?????????? ??? ????????????? ??????? ?????”, ?????????? ???? ???????????? ??????. “????? ?????? ?? ????????? ????????? ?? ?????????? ??????? ??????? ? ?????? ?????????? ???????”, – ?????? ? ????????????? ???????????. ?? EU ambassadors agreed in principle on measures concerning extraordinary revenues stemming from Russia’s immobilised assets. ? The money will serve to support #Ukraine's recovery and military defence in the context of the Russian aggression. — Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2024 (@EU2024BE) May 8, 2024 ??????? ?????????? ?? ??? ???????????? ???? ????????????? ?????. ? ??????, ?????????, ?? ??????? ????? ???????? ???? ? ?????? ????? ? ???????????? ??????????? ??????? ?????, ???’?????? ?? ...