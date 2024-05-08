Il Met Gala sexy di Rita Ora (e Taika Waititi approva)

Dua Lipa strips down to a bra and suspenders as she dons a blonde wig and bleached eyebrows in sexy behind-the-scenes snaps from magazine photoshoot - Dua Lipa strips down to a bra and suspenders as she dons a blonde wig and bleached eyebrows in sexy behind-the-scenes snaps from magazine photoshoot - Dua Lipa, 28, donned a blonde wig in saucy behind-the-scenes snaps from her magazine photoshoot she shared to her Instagram on Saturday.

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala: What it is, who can go, how celebrities get invited, and more - Everything you need to know about the Met gala: What it is, who can go, how celebrities get invited, and more - The Met gala is a fundraiser for NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Here's everything to know about invites, outfits, and more.

Rihanna Is Red Hot on Mother’s Day in Sexy Comme des Garcons Ensemble - Rihanna Is Red Hot on Mother’s Day in sexy Comme des Garcons Ensemble - Boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined Rihanna on her night out to celebrate Mother’s Day. The rapper, 35, who she shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 9 months, with, wore a navy blue sweater and black pants. (The ...