Zendaya è la regina del Met Gala 2024 con due splendidi look FOTO

- Met Gala 2024 : tutti gli outfit e i look sul red carpet (e i nostri voti)
Una vera parata di dee dall'eleganza raffinata ed eterea e pochi colpi di scena architettati con l'unico scopo di stupire: sul tappeto rosso del Met Ball torna lo stile più sofisticato. Salvo poche eccezioni…
- Bocciati o promossi? I voti di Vogue al look delle star al Met Gala 2024 sono interattivi
Vogue, il grande organizzatore del Met Gala 2024, ha dato la possibilità al pubblico di votare i look visti sul tappeto rosso. Non in termini estetici, ma sulla capacità di centrare il tema. Il Met Gala, infatti, è un vero incubo per gli stylist ...
- Met Gala 2024 - perché Doja Cat ha indossato un vestito bagnato : il segreto del wet look
Doja Cat ha interpretato in modo originale il tema del Met Gala. Ecco perché ha sfilato sul red carpet con un abito bianco bagnato (che nasconde un trucco).Continua a leggere
