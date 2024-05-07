Fonte : cinemaserietv di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Zendaya è la regina del Met Gala 2024 con due splendidi look FOTO

Zendaya regina

Zendaya è la regina del Met Gala 2024 con due splendidi look (FOTO) (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Zendaya è ancora una volta tra le meglio vestite del Met Gala, indossando quest’anno addirittura due splendidi abiti: un look su misura di Maison Margiela Artisanal di John Galliano e un sorprendente look d’archivio, sempre di Galliano.   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da IndieWire (@indiewire) Nelle ultime ore prima del Gala i rumors su cosa l’attrice di Challengers (qui la nostra recensione dell’ultimo film di Luca Guadagnino) e Dune avrebbe potuto indossare per questa edizione 2024 avevano infuocato il web, niente ci avrebbe però potuto preparare per il doppio look portato sul red carpet, che evoca alla perfezione il tema di quest’anno: “Il giardino del tempo”. Galliano è stata la scelta ...
