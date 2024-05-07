StarCharge Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric to Create a Joint Venture to Drive Sustainable Energy Innovation in Europe

Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd, also known for its brand name "StarCharge", a global leader in electronic vehicle (EV) charging solutions and microgrid technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric (SU.PA), the leader in the digital transformation of Energy management and automation. The parties intend to form a Joint Venture aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs and revolutionizing smart Energy infrastructure across Europe. The planned Joint Venture will focus on developing and marketing prosumer products, solutions and services, tailored for residential, commercial and industrial ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Memorandum of Understanding tra l’Agenzia Spaziale Italiana e l’Agenzia Spaziale Egiziana
(Adnkronos) – Durante la recente visita di Stato in Egitto del Ministro delle Industrie e del Made in Italy, Sen. Adolfo Urso, è stato firmato un importante Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) tra l'Agenzia Spaziale Italiana (ASI), rappresentata dal ...
China signs MOU with Airbus to deepen aviation cooperation, state media says - China signs MOU with Airbus to deepen aviation cooperation, state media says - BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Airbus on deepening aviation cooperation, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Tuesday. President Xi Jinping ...
BERNAMA, CMG TO SIGN MOU ON MEDIA CONTENT EXCHANGES - BERNAMA, CMG TO SIGN MOU ON MEDIA CONTENT EXCHANGES - KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 (Bernama) -- The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and China Media Group (CMG) Asia Pacific will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on media content exchanges as both ...
Vulnerable Moldova tightens energy cooperation with Norway - Vulnerable Moldova tightens energy cooperation with Norway - Norway and Moldova on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to tighten cooperation in the energy sector aimed at securing supply in the eastern European country that is trying to end its ...