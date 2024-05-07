Fonte : liberoquotidiano di martedì 7 maggio 2024

StarCharge Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric to Create a Joint Venture to Drive Sustainable Energy Innovation in Europe
PARIS, May 7, 2024

Wanbang Digital Energy Co., Ltd, also known for its brand name "StarCharge", a global leader in electronic vehicle (EV) charging solutions and microgrid technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Schneider Electric (SU.PA), the leader in the digital transformation of Energy management and automation. The parties intend to form a Joint Venture aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs and revolutionizing smart Energy infrastructure across Europe. The planned Joint Venture will focus on developing and marketing prosumer products, solutions and services, tailored for residential, commercial and industrial ...
