Sea of Thieves - la versione per PlayStation 5 in seconda posizione nella classifica dei videogame più venduti negli Stati Uniti

- Xbox - Sea of Thieves su PlayStation 5 è servito a fare cassa per Rare
Alcuni retroscena sulla nuova politica di Xbox sono emersi dalle parole di Jez Corden, il giornalista di Windows Central da sempre vicino al mondo della divisione gaming di Microsoft. Le informazioni che ne traiamo sono interessanti e dipingono una ...
- Sea of Thieves per PS5 è il gioco più preordinato su PlayStation Store negli USA
Sea of Thieves parrebbe aver già conquistato i possessori di PS5, visto che al momento della stesura di questo articolo il gioco di RARE è riuscito già ad imporsi come il titolo con più prenotazioni su PlayStation Store negli USA, nel Regno Unito, ...
- Nuovi giochi Xbox su PlayStation : arrivano Sea of Thieves e Hi-Fi Rush
Dopo Grounded e Pentiment, Microsoft ha svelato quali saranno gli altri due videogiochi accessibili su altre piattaforme... Leggi tutto
Sea of Thieves On PlayStation 5 Jumps to #2 On Weekly Best Sellers In USA - Sea of thieves On playstation 5 Jumps to #2 On Weekly Best Sellers In USA - Sea of thieves surges to #2 on the US playstation 5 best-seller charts, demonstrating strong demand for console inclusion.
PS5 Launch Makes Sea of Thieves One of USA's Best-Selling Games - PS5 Launch Makes Sea of thieves One of USA's Best-Selling Games - "Sea of thieves is having a great start on playstation 5 in the US market," Piscatella said on Twitter. "The game finished at #2 in Circana's weekly best-sellers tracking during w/e Apr 27th, up from ...
Sea of Thieves fa il botto su PS5, schizzando in seconda posizione nelle classifiche settimanali USA - Sea of thieves fa il botto su PS5, schizzando in seconda posizione nelle classifiche settimanali USA - Un'analista del mercato videoludico USA ha svelato che Sea of thieves sta andando benissimo su PS5, tanto da scalare le classifiche di vendita.