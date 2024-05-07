Fonte : game-experience di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Sea of Thieves, la versione per PlayStation 5 in seconda posizione nella classifica dei videogame più venduti negli Stati Uniti (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Sea of Thieves sbarca su PlayStation 5 e conquista i videogiocatori americani. In un breve lasso di tempo, il titolo si è piazzato al secondo posto nella classifica dei videogiochi più venduti negli Stati Uniti. L’analista Mat Piscatella ha rivelato che Sea of Thieves è già al secondo posto nella classifica dei best-seller di Circana negli Stati Uniti per la settimana che si è conclusa il 27 aprile. Il titolo di Rare è dispobibile ufficialmente per PlayStation 5 dal 30 aprile, ma i possessori della Premium Edition hanno avuto accesso anticipato al gioco già dal 25 aprile. Sea of ...
