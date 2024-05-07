Sea of Thieves - la versione per PlayStation 5 in seconda posizione nella classifica dei videogame più venduti negli Stati Uniti

Sea of Thieves On PlayStation 5 Jumps to #2 On Weekly Best Sellers In USA - Sea of thieves On playstation 5 Jumps to #2 On Weekly Best Sellers In USA - Sea of thieves surges to #2 on the US playstation 5 best-seller charts, demonstrating strong demand for console inclusion.

PS5 Launch Makes Sea of Thieves One of USA's Best-Selling Games - PS5 Launch Makes Sea of thieves One of USA's Best-Selling Games - "Sea of thieves is having a great start on playstation 5 in the US market," Piscatella said on Twitter. "The game finished at #2 in Circana's weekly best-sellers tracking during w/e Apr 27th, up from ...

Sea of Thieves fa il botto su PS5, schizzando in seconda posizione nelle classifiche settimanali USA - Sea of thieves fa il botto su PS5, schizzando in seconda posizione nelle classifiche settimanali USA - Un'analista del mercato videoludico USA ha svelato che Sea of thieves sta andando benissimo su PS5, tanto da scalare le classifiche di vendita.