- Met Gala : i 10 best look dell’edizione 2024
“Floreale? Per la primavera? Avanguardia pura”: guardando le star sul red carpet del Met Gala viene subito alla mente l’indimenticabile frase pronunciata da Meryl Streep, alias Miranda Priesley, ne Il Diavolo Veste Prada. Banale? Eppure è proprio ...
- Il Samsung Galaxy A34 5G è il best-buy su Amazon - con sconto del 44%
Il Samsung Galaxy A34 5G è certamente la scelta ideale per tutti coloro che sono in cerca di uno smartphone completo, performante e con un’ottima durata della batteria, pur avendo un budget limitato. Difatti, grazie alle sue specifiche di fascia ...
- Nuove conferme per Samsung Galaxy A35 - che sarà un best buy
Nelle scorse ore sono state pubblicate in Rete delle Nuove immagini che ci mostrano il presunto design di Samsung Galaxy A35 L'articolo Nuove conferme per Samsung Galaxy A35, che sarà un best buy proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Zendaya stuns in Vogue Australia cover shoot and shares her thoughts on Euphoria season three delay - Zendaya stuns in Vogue Australia cover shoot and shares her thoughts on Euphoria season three delay - Zendaya stuns in Vogue Australia cover shoot and shares her thoughts on Euphoria season three delay Zendaya is on the cover of the May issue of Vogue Australia. The 27-year-old, who recently turned ...
The World’s Greatest Party Crasher Strikes Again! - The World’s Greatest Party Crasher Strikes Again! - Fred Karger, a retiree who has written a memoir about sneaking into sanctums like the Oscars and the Met gala, tries to finagle his way into the Time 100 gala.
Jeff Goldblum Suits Up in London, Plus Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum and More - Jeff Goldblum Suits Up in London, Plus Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum and More - Jeff Goldblum suits up in London for the BAFTA Television Awards, plus Taylor Swift, Heidi Klum and more. From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to!