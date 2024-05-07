Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Met Gala 2024 | i look beauty più belli e le inspo gothic e dark dal red carpet

Met Gala

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Met Gala 2024: i look beauty più belli e le inspo gothic e dark dal red carpet (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Il red carpet del Met Gala 2024 di quest’anno ci ha lasciato piacevolmente sorpresi, e diciamo che il tema “sleeping beauty” ci aveva leggermente preoccupati. E invece no, questo red carpet ci ha riservato look da favola, ma non esattamente nel modo “principesco” a cui eravamo abituati: il tema fiabesco, infatti, è stato perfettamente declinato in un un dress code ancora più onirico e sopra le righe. Met Gala 2024: i look beauty più belli Il red carpet ne ha viste tante e quest’anno dobbiamo dire che per quanto riguarda i look beauty abbiamo una vasta scelte di inspo, che pensiamo rimarranno sui nostri social e trend per qualche ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: carpet gala

Kim Kardashian stuns Met Gala in "19 inch" rib-defying corset and nana cardigan - Kim Kardashian stuns Met gala in "19 inch" rib-defying corset and nana cardigan - She did well not to make comments about her weight on the carpet this year. It is far from the first ... the Mugler ‘water effect’ gown she wore in 2019 to the Camp gala; and the skin tight, gold ...

Katy Perry’s mother fooled by singer's ‘Met Gala dress’ - Katy Perry’s mother fooled by singer's ‘Met gala dress’ - Last night (6 May), the annual Met gala ball was held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, with celebrities from all walks of life taking to the carpet in their usual eye-catching outfits.

Met Gala 2024: The best memes and reactions from Twitter (X) - Met gala 2024: The best memes and reactions from Twitter (X) - With a theme as nebulous as the ‘Garden of Time’, you can be assured that the MET gala 2024 red carpet will be populated by a series of precise hits and grand misses all the same. Naturally, this also ...

Video di Tendenza
Video Met Gala
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.