Le star più sexy al Met Gala | da Emily Ratajkowski a Kim Kardashian

(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Fiori, sogno, romanticismo, tempo effimero: sono queste le chiavi dell’edizione 2024 del Met, l’evento di costume più atteso dell’anno. In una New York piena zeppa diaccorse da ogni angolo del mondo, è andato in scena un red carpet unico. Il dress code era The Garden of Time e le famose si sono in gran parte attenute. Tra tante proposte eteree, non sono però mancate le vip che hanno puntato tutto sul sex appeal. Trasparenze esagerate Jennifer LopezCo-chair della serata, insieme a Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez si è accertata di avere tutti gli occhi puntati addosso. La cantante è andata sul sicuro, optando per una silhouette a cui ci ha abituati nel tempo, aggiungendo però molta trasparenza. Il suo abito argento haute couture di Schiaparelli è ricoperto da preziose foglie ricamate, che si arrampicano maliziosamente sulle famose natiche. Argento ad ...

Cardi B's Met Gala Dress Took 10,000 Feet of Tulle to Make and Covered the Entire Stairway - Cardi B's Met gala Dress Took 10,000 Feet of Tulle to Make and Covered the Entire Stairway - The star fittingly accentuated her bespoke Met gala dress with pops of emerald to seemingly represent new plant life. Cardi B also wore a glam set with diamond and emerald chandelier earrings, a ...

Norwegian billionaire salmon heir, Gustav Magnar Witzøe, 31, wears coral scaly bodysuit to the Met Gala - and fans say he's set the standard for male dressing - Norwegian billionaire salmon heir, Gustav Magnar Witzøe, 31, wears coral scaly bodysuit to the Met gala - and fans say he's set the standard for male dressing - While the Met gala red carpet is full of some of the most famous faces ... With his dashing good looks, the Elle Norge cover star commanded attention in the semi-sheet pink Versace bodysuit, which ...

‘She Can’t Breathe’: Kim Kardashian’s Impossibly Tiny Waist In Maison Margiela Gown For Met Gala 2024 Sparks Memefest Online - ‘She Can’t Breathe’: Kim Kardashian’s Impossibly Tiny Waist In Maison Margiela Gown For Met gala 2024 Sparks Memefest Online - The star completed her look with towering platform heels and a gray cropped sweater, slightly exposing her shoulders. However, her tight outfit from the gala became the subject of numerous memes ...