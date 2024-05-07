Le star più sexy al Met Gala | da Emily Ratajkowski a Kim Kardashian

(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Fiori, sogno, romanticismo, tempo effimero: sono queste le chiavi dell’edizione 2024 del Met, l’evento di costume più atteso dell’anno. In una New York piena zeppa diaccorse da ogni angolo del mondo, è andato in scena un red carpet unico. Il dress code era The Garden of Time e le famose si sono in gran parte attenute. Tra tante proposte eteree, non sono però mancate le vip che hanno puntato tutto sul sex appeal. LEGGI ANCHE >>>Met, i 10 best look dell’edizione 2024<<< Trasparenze esagerate Jennifer LopezCo-chair della serata, insieme a Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez si è accertata di avere tutti gli occhi puntati addosso. La cantante è andata sul sicuro, optando per una silhouette a cui ci ha abituati nel tempo, aggiungendo però molta trasparenza. Il suo abito argento haute couture di Schiaparelli è ricoperto ...

