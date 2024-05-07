Katy Perry | Non sono mai stata al Met Gala - girano mie foto false fatte con l’AI Ci è cascata anche mia madre

Katy Perry’s mom was fooled by AI images of the singer at the Met Gala - katy Perry’s mom was fooled by AI images of the singer at the Met gala - katy Perry did not attend the Met gala on Monday, but some of the singer’s fans – and even her mom – thought she did.

Katy Perry and Rihanna's Met Gala looks went viral. But they weren't real. - katy Perry and Rihanna's Met gala looks went viral. But they weren't real. - This year's Met gala was flooded with AI-generated celebrity looks, bestowed upon a roster of pop culture icons from katy Perry to Rihanna. Some of these images were of people not even present at the ...

John Swinney to become Scotland's new first minister after Holyrood vote - John Swinney to become Scotland's new first minister after Holyrood vote - Met gala: Eight talking points as AI katy Perry photo fools her mum and Ed Sheeran's outfit draws film comparisons As the biggest fashion event of the year, the Met gala is made for talking points.