Katy Perry | Non sono mai stata al Met Gala - girano mie foto false fatte con l’AI Ci è cascata anche mia madre

Katy Perry

Katy Perry: “Non sono mai stata al Met Gala, girano mie foto false fatte con l’AI. Ci è cascata anche mia madre” (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Il potere dell’intelligenza artificiale continua a farsi sentire e questa volta lo fa attraverso uno degli eventi più glamour il Met Gala. Durante l’evento del 6 maggio infatti, in un momento in cui le immagini delle varie celebrità che camminavano sul tappeto rosso inondavano i siti dei social media, le immagini generate dall’intelligenza artificiale i così detti “deepfake”, si sono infiltrate in mezzo allo sfarzo e ai look stravaganti dell’edizione 2024 portando a confondere i fan e a dubitare dell’autenticità delle immagini pubblicate. Uno scatto super realistico della cantante americana Katy Perry infatti, generato dall’intelligenza artificiale, ha iniziato a fare il giro su X, lasciando credere ai fan che la cantante fosse presente e incoronandola così persino la reginetta della serata grazie al suo meraviglioso ...
