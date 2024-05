Judo, i ranking olimpici aggiornati dopo il Grand Slam di Dushanbe: Italia virtualmente qualificata in 11 categorie - Judo, i ranking olimpici aggiornati dopo il grand slam di Dushanbe: Italia virtualmente qualificata in 11 categorie - Il grand slam di Dushanbe è andato in archivio con un bilancio oltremodo positivo sul fronte italiano, grazie a tre piazzamenti sul podio e soprattutto ...

Former world No 1 ‘doesn’t believe’ Rafael Nadal’s French Open participation comments - Former world No 1 ‘doesn’t believe’ Rafael Nadal’s French Open participation comments - This is the reality. Today I was more muscularly tired, yes, but it is nothing serious,” explained the 22-time grand slam champion in a press conference. “I have endured several hours of competition ...

Female darts star who FORFEITED over refusing to play against a transgender player in women's tournament speaks out - and explains why biological men have an advantage in her sport - Female darts star who FORFEITED over refusing to play against a transgender player in women's tournament speaks out - and explains why biological men have an advantage in her sport - Outraged by the win, 18-time grand slam tennis champion Martina Navratilova said: 'No male bodies in women's sports please - not even in darts.' 'Again - women get the short end of the stick. And it ...