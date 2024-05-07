Fonte : inter-news di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Inter - ancora 2 feste scudetto | una post Lazio e la seconda in altra sede ? TS

Inter ancora

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a inter-news©

Inter, ancora 2 feste scudetto: una post Lazio e la seconda in altra sede ? TS (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) Una festa tira l’altra in casa Inter. Dopo l’antipasto nel derby col Milan e l’apoteosi post Torino, il club nerazzurro prepara altre due giornate di grande gioia. La prima nel post Lazio. DOPPIA FESTA ? Uno show nello show. Dopo lo show di Inter-Lazio, ultima gara casalinga dei campioni d’Italia, e al termine della cerimonia di consegna della coppa dello scudetto, partirà un altro show altrettanto bello ed emozionante. Ossia quello condotto da due grandissimi artisti Interisti e di fama Internazionale come Luciano Ligabue e Tananai. Il primo canterà l’iconico pezzo ‘Urlando contro il Cielo’: brano che risuona a San Siro da anni e puntualmente cantato ogni qualvolta l’Inter segni un gol. Il secondo si ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-news
Notizie su altre fonti: post show

German conservative chancellor hopefuls show face at party conference - German conservative chancellor hopefuls show face at party conference - In today's edition of the Capitals, find out more about Spain’s Sánchez urged to recognise Palestinian statehood at ministerial meeting, Czech far-right leader ready to back Ursula von der Leyen, but ...

Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts all Summer with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall - Sound of Summer: Win tickets to see acts all Summer with TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall - This summer, the Yorkshire post is teaming up with The Piece Hall in Halifax to give away two tickets to every show from their incredible TK Maxx sponsored series - from Blondie in June to Cian Ducrot ...

Augusta county School Board discuses Fort Defiance student’s artwork - Augusta county School Board discuses Fort Defiance student’s artwork - The purpose of the meeting was to discuss artwork made by a student that was set to be in an art show at Fort Defiance High School.

Video di Tendenza
Video Inter ancora
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.