(Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) KARLSKOGA, Sweden, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/Today,has entered into aJapanese company F.C.C., which governs the continued collaboration between the two companies to secure business primarily in Japan, India, and China. Theleverages the strengths of bothand F.C.C., outlining their respective responsibilities in various phases of upcoming deals. "Leveraging our expertise andForming™, our unique and patented technology for shaping flow plates, we take responsibility for the initial cooperationthe customer, design and optimization of the product and process in future deals. This means assisting the customer ...

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact has signed an agreement concerning flow plates, tools, and fixtures to a value of just over SEK 18 million . The contract marks a significant step for Cell Impact into the electrolyzer ...

Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact Signs Main Agreement with F.C.C. - cell impact AB: cell impact Signs Main Agreement with F.C.C. - Today, cell impact has entered into a main agreement with Japanese company F.C.C., which governs the continued collaboration between the two companies ...

Cell Impact Signs Main Agreement with F.C.C. - cell impact Signs Main Agreement with F.C.C. - cell impact has entered into a main agreement with Japanese company F.C.C., which governs the continued collaboration between the two companies to secure business primarily in Japan, India, and China.

Ferroptosis and Cuproptosis: Unveiling Pathways and Translational Prospects - Ferroptosis and Cuproptosis: Unveiling Pathways and Translational Prospects - In the realm of cellular biology, programmed cell death (PCD) stands as a pivotal process governing the elimination of cells, thereby maintaining tissue homeostasis and ensuring an organism's health ...