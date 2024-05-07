Fonte : liberoquotidiano di martedì 7 maggio 2024

Cell Impact Signs Main Agreement with F C C

Cell Impact

Cell Impact Signs Main Agreement with F.C.C. (Di martedì 7 maggio 2024) KARLSKOGA, Sweden, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Today, Cell Impact has entered into a Main Agreement with Japanese company F.C.C., which governs the continued collaboration between the two companies to secure business primarily in Japan, India, and China. The Main Agreement leverages the strengths of both Cell Impact and F.C.C., outlining their respective responsibilities in various phases of upcoming deals. "Leveraging our expertise and Cell Impact Forming™, our unique and patented technology for shaping flow plates, we take responsibility for the initial cooperation with the customer, design and optimization of the product and process in future deals. This means assisting the customer ...
