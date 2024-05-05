Fonte : game-experience di domenica 5 maggio 2024

GTA 6 | un trailer fan made catapulta Michael - Franklin e Trevor a Vice City

GTA trailer

GTA 6: un trailer fan made catapulta Michael, Franklin e Trevor a Vice City (Di domenica 5 maggio 2024) Il content creator JANTSUU ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer fan made di GTA 6, nato con l’obiettivo di replicare l’ormai celeberrimo trailer di annuncio del gioco inserendo però all’interno del filmato i celeberrimi protagonisti del quinto capitolo della serie: Michael, Franklin e Trevor. Come abbiamo appena accennato, questo nuovo video dello YouTuber va sostanzialmente ad inserire i tre personaggi di Grand Theft Auto 5 nel noto trailer di annuncio del sesto capitolo della serie targata Rockstar Games. Per questo motivo quindi JANTSUU ha replicato in modo pressoché perfetto il filmato rilasciato ad inizio dicembre 2023 da Rockstar Games, con Michael, Franklin e Trevor in quel di Vice ...
