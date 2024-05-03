Yuja Wang, The Vienna Recital: tracklist e date tour (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024)YujaWang presenta la registrazione dal vivo del Recital che ha conquistato la Konzerthaus di Vienna con un variegato programma
“YujaWang ha mandato in visibilio la Konzerthaus… la sala è impazzita!”. (Der Standard, Vienna) – il 26 aprile 2022 la virtuosa pianista ha entusiasmato il pubblico viennese con un repertorio sorprendentemente eclettico. Registrato e filmato dal vivo la sera stessa, il programma spaziava dal primo classicismo di Gluck all’improvvisazione pianistica di Kapustin, passando per musiche di Albéniz, Beethoven, Glass, Scriabin e altri ancora. Come si può ascoltare nel suo album, tratto da quell’acclamato Recital, Yuja ha dimostrato una disinvolta facilità nel passare da un’epoca all’altra e da un genere ...Leggi tutta la notizia su lopinionista
