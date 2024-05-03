West Ham - The Guardian | vicino l’accordo con Lopetegui

Labour wins East Midlands mayoral race as Sunak celebrates Tees Valley mayoral victory – live - If you have something sensitive to share with us, contact the guardian securely. By submitting your message ... Labour gained Adur in west Sussex from the Conservatives after gaining eight seats – the ... Continua a leggere>>

west Ham 'close to agreeing' deal for ex-Real Madrid manager to replace David Moyes - Advert According to The guardian, west Ham are close to reaching an agreement for former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui to replace Moyes. The Spanish coach took charge at Molineux in ... Continua a leggere>>

Forget Graham Potter – west Ham's perfect David Moyes replacement is now down to two candidates - Brighton’s rivals west Ham United look almost certain to part company with head coach David Moyes at the end of the season. The Hammers – who are eighth in the Premier League and last season won the ... Continua a leggere>>