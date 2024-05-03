West Ham - The Guardian | vicino l’accordo con Lopetegui

West Ham, The Guardian: vicino l’accordo con Lopetegui (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Il West Ham pare abbia deciso il suo futuro: dopo settimane di riflessioni, il club londinese sembra intenzionato a separarsi da David Moyes a fine stagione e – secondo quanto scrive il The Guardian – Julen Lopetegui è vicino a trovare l’accordo. Trattativa non conclusa, ma che si è intensificata nelle ultime ore, si legge. Lopetegui appare un profilo più alla portata delle casse della società, che nel corso del mese di aprile aveva provato a portare in Inghilterra anche Rúben Amorim dello Sporting Lisbona. Alcune figure all’interno della società ritengono che il 39enne sarebbe la persona migliore per prendere il posto di Moyes, ma la sua clausola rescissoria è da 15 milioni di euro e ci sono dubbi sul fatto che il West Ham sia disposto a pagarla. E allora ecco che si ...
