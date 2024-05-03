VIDEO: Highlights del WWE Backlash France Kickoff, a pochi minuti da Smackdown (Live su DMAX) (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024)
Nel pomeriggio europeo, la WWE ha tenuto il BacklashKickoff ed, a pochissimi minuti dallo Smackdown in terra Francese, vi riproponiamo lo show integrale trasmesso dai profili social della federazione. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton e tutti i protagonisti della due giorni di Lione, che inizierà a momenti, hanno preso parte all’evento, con tanto di confronto face-to-face tra l’American Nightmare ed AJ Styles, pronti a siglare il contratto che renderà ufficiale il loro incontro di domani notte tra pochiminuti, in quel di Smackdown.
Ricordiamo che proprio in questi minuti sta per andare in onda l'episodio di Smackdown presso l'LDLC Arena di Lione, in programma in chiaro ed in diretta (con commento
