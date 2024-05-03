Unfrosted - Jerry Seinfeld ha fatto un film che non è proprio un film E va bene così

Le origini dei celebri biscotti ripieni al centro di questa nuova commedia Netflix ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di Unfrosted: storia di uno snack americano, ovvero il film che ripercorre la nascita delle Pop Tarts che vede protagonisti Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy e una lunga serie di ... Continua a leggere>>
Netflix ha rilasciato il trailer di Unfrosted: Storia di uno snack americano, scritto, diiretto e interpretato dal comico statunitense Jerry Seinfeld, nei panni di un dirigente della Kellogg’s, famosa compagnia di cereali che, negli anni ’60, si trova impegnata in una guerra all’ultimo sangue con ... Continua a leggere>>
Sarà disponibile dal 3 maggio sulla piattaforma questa commedia scritta, diretta e interpretata da Jerry Seinfeld, qui al suo esordio dietro la macchina da presa. Ecco il trailer e la trama di Unfrosted: storia di uno snack americano. Continua a leggere>>
'unfrosted' Review: Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix Comedy Takes the Art Out of Pop-Tarts - Jerry Seinfeld's new comedy "unfrosted" is an impressive film. It's not a good film, and it's not a funny film, but if you watch the first three hours on Netflix and then pause it, you'll find that ... Continua a leggere>>
Critics have panned Jerry Seinfeld's 'unfrosted.' One called it 'one of the worst films of the decade.' - "unfrosted" currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 25%. Some critics were positive and said the film had some truly funny moments. Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian film critic, said the film was ... Continua a leggere>>
Jerry Seinfeld reveals amazing story behind 'genius' Jason Alexander's famous golf ball speech on ‘Seinfeld’ - Seinfeld, whose new movie “unfrosted” is now available on Netflix ... This is TV, OK This is why film sucks. You walk up to a TV actor like Jason and you hand him 2 1/2 pages, and I go, ‘We’ve got to ... Continua a leggere>>