The Legend of Zelda: Wes Ball assicura il miglior live-action possibile per i fan (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Il regista de Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie ha parlato del primo live-action tratto dal franchise videoludico La saga di The Legend of Zelda sarà adattata per la prima volta in un film in live-action e sebbene i dettagli siano stati per lo più tenuti nascosti fino ad ora, il regista Wes Ball ha recentemente fornito diverse informazioni sul film, tra cui il fatto che vuole "esaudire i più grandi desideri dei fan". Ball ha parlato della realizzazione del film e del fatto che la sua esperienza alla regia di Il Regno del Pianeta delle Scimmie si rifletterà sulla regia di Zelda. In un'intervista rilasciata a ComicBook, Ball ha anche affrontato la questione se l'iconico eroe del …
