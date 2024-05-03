Stone City - parco espositivo a Bolgare fonte di ispirazione per gli amanti dell’architettura del paesaggio

Stone City

Stone City, parco espositivo a Bolgare fonte di ispirazione per gli amanti dell’architettura del paesaggio (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Bolgare. Stone City è un’esposizione permanente di prodotti dedicati all’arredo esterno: dal labirinto di pavimentazioni in pietra sinterizzata ai 25 giardini tematici, dai monoliti alle piscine a grandezza naturale. Nel parco espositivo di Stone City si trova l’ispirazione per tutte le esigenze. Qui si possono trovare numerosi prodotti per realizzare il proprio giardino; tutto ciò che si trova all’interno del parco è disponibile da subito a magazzino. L’invito è scoprire il mondo del paesaggio e dell’arredo urbano. L’esposizione è aperta dal: – Lunedì al venerdì dalle 8.30 alle 12; e dalle 13.30 alle 17. – Sabato dalle 9 alle 12.   Come posso prenotare il mio ...
