Premier League - pronostici trentaseiesima giornata | partite sabato ore 16 | 00

(Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024), sono rimaste in tre ad animare la lotta per non retrocedere. Il Nottingham Forest ha una grande occasione:. La lotta per il titolo, in, è ormai circoscritta a sole due squadre: Arsenal e Manchester City, che in questo turno scenderanno in campo a poche ore di distanza. Sono rimaste in tre, invece, a darsi battaglia per evitare la retrocessione. Kompany – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Un primo verdetto, nel frattempo, è già arrivato una settimana fa: del resto, era praticamente impossibile che il fanalino di coda Sheffield United riuscisse a risalire la china dopo aver totalizzato appena 16 punti in 35, incassando la bellezza di 97 gol. Ma quali saranno le due squadre che faranno compagnia alle Blades nella discesa verso gli “inferi” della ...

Eccoci dunque al riepilogo dei Pronostici di oggi 3 maggio , i maggio ri campionati continentali sono protagonisti del venerdì sera e in serie A la giornata è aperta dalla sfida tra Torino e Bologna che ha valenza per entrambe le squadre in ottica europea. Si va in campo in Ligue 1 e in Bundes Liga , ... Continua a leggere>>

Chelsea's Gallagher makes his mark again despite uncertain future - Just before kick-off in Chelsea's London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, the home fans unfurled a giant banner that stretched over both tiers of the Shed End of Stamford Bridge depicting Conor ... Continua a leggere>>

Todd Boehly managerial decision can see striker at Chelsea next season – Poch exit would be key - Calciomercato.it reported Antonio Conte has offered himself to Chelsea. On Thursday, La Repubblica stated the Blues are keen and will do everything they can to convince the manager to return to ... Continua a leggere>>

Leeds United skipper admits 'deflated' mood in camp but sends rallying cry as 'create history' goal revealed - Leeds United's on-field skipper Ethan Ampadu has discussed the squad's reaction to last Friday's defeat by Queens Park Rangers ahead of this weekend's final day meeting with Southampton at Elland Road ... Continua a leggere>>