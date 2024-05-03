Pharrell Williams collaborerà con Tiffany & Co per una nuova collezione ispirata al Tridente di Poseidone

Pharrell Williams

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Pharrell Williams collaborerà con Tiffany & Co. per una nuova collezione ispirata al Tridente di Poseidone (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) È stato annunciato il nuovo capitolo tra Tiffany &; Co., famoso negozio americano di proprietà di LVMH, e Pharrell Williams: Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams. Pharrell Williams e Tiffany &; Co.: la nuova collaborazione ispirata a Poseidone Il creativo Pharrell Williams che, come sappiamo, è anche direttore creativo maschile di Louis Vuitton, ha annunciato una collezione di gioielli ispirata al mitologico Tridente di Poseidone. “Sono molto ispirato dall’acqua e il nome di questa collezione, “Titan”, si ispira a ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine
Notizie su altre fonti: tiffany pharrell

Multi-hyphenate pharrell Williams launches latest jewelry collection with tiffany and Co; called tiffany Titan - Renowned music producer and fashion innovator pharrell Williams recently partnered with upscale jewelry brand tiffany & Co. for a new collaboration. The collection, named 'tiffany Titan', debuted on ... Continua a leggere>>

pharrell Williams Debuts First Jewellery Collection with tiffany & Co - tiffany has announced the debut of the tiffany Titan by pharrell Williams collection, the debut of an exciting partnership that was over two years in the making and draws inspiration from Poseidon’s ... Continua a leggere>>

Stars Shine at The tiffany & Co. Event Championed by pharrell Williams! - The exclusive launch attracted numerous personalities, including Gabrielle Union, Ayo Edebiri, Maggie Rogers, Hannah Einbinder, Anitta, Rosalia, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Derek Blasberg, alongside pharrell ... Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Pharrell Williams
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.