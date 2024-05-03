Parte l’allarme per il virus Brokewell | entra nella app della banca per svuotare i conti

Parte l’allarme

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
Parte l’allarme per il virus Brokewell: entra nella app della banca per svuotare i conti (Di venerdì 3 maggio 2024) Secondo un'analisi pubblicata da ThreatFabric i dispositivi che usano Google come motore di ricerca potrebbero diventare preda del virus Brokewell. Si tratta di un malware travestito da aggiornamento in grado di rubare dati e registrare gli accessi a qualsiasi tipo di app.
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
Notizie su altre fonti: virus brokewell

Parte l’allarme per il virus brokewell: entra nella app della banca per svuotare i conti - Una volta eseguito il download, il virus è nello smartphone: basta un click per avviarlo. Da quello che viene spiegato nell’analisi si può associare brokewell a un trojan, i virus che penetrano ... Continua a leggere>>

Android: finto aggiornamento Chrome è un virus che ruba SOLDI - Questo indurrebbe le persone, chiaramente con l’inganno, ad installare un malware trojan noto come “brokewell“. Questo tipo di malware finge di essere una normale app ma una volta installata sul ... Continua a leggere>>

Urgent warning to Android users over fake Chrome updates that could drain your bank account and leak your location - Security researchers have uncovered a new banking malware called 'brokewell.' The money-stealing virus poses as Google Chrome, Klarna, and ID Austria currently ... Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Parte l’allarme
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.